Noble Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing Woman

Noble police have issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Debra Hovater.More >>
Noble police have issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Debra Hovater.More >>
The OU Health and Science Center Police Department has issued a silver alert for a 84-year-old Richard Lemon from Oklahoma City.More >>
The OU Health and Science Center Police Department has issued a silver alert for a 84-year-old Richard Lemon from Oklahoma City.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.