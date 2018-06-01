Noble Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing Woman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Noble Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing Woman

NOBLE, Oklahoma -

Noble police have issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Debra Hovater. 

Hovater is a white female who was last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue jean capris, and carrying a teal colored duffel bag near north 7th Street and east Etowah Road in Noble.  

Officials said Hovater has dementia, stage 4 cancer, and require oxygen. 

If you have any information on Hovaters location, please contact the Noble police department. 

