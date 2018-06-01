Tariffs Expected To Have Impact On State Pork Industry

The Oklahoma Pork Council estimates that just over 12,000 people work in the pork industry in the state, most of them in rural Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Pork Council estimates that just over 12,000 people work in the pork industry in the state, most of them in rural Oklahoma. Now, they're sitting in the crosshairs of retaliatory measures.

Pork industry officials say this is a big deal, because, increasingly, the industry is relying more on exports; 27 percent of pork produced in Oklahoma and across the country is now exported.

Mexico is our number one export market for pork. Thursday, Mexico announced that in retaliation for our tariffs on steel aluminum, they would put tariffs on U.S. pork, among other things.

China is our number three pork market. They also announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. pork.

Since March, when President Trump first floated the idea of these tariffs, officials say the pork industry has lost $2.2 billion on an annualized basis. That means fewer dollars being pumped into rural Oklahoma.

The head of the National Pork Producers Council put out a statement calling for an end to these trade disputes.