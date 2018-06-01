NW OKC Homeowners Concerned About Clean Up After Oil Spill

Three weeks ago, the Silver Hawk neighborhood of Northwest Oklahoma City was downwind of an oil spill, which left homes and yards damaged.

Sunoco has been going house to house cleaning up the mess, but some homeowners say there’s still work to be done. They are concerned about property values and potentially long-term damage, but the oil company will not replace their ruined property until they sign a contract saying they are fully satisfied.

