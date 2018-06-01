NW OKC Homeowners Concerned About Clean Up After Oil Spill - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NW OKC Homeowners Concerned About Clean Up After Oil Spill

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three weeks ago, the Silver Hawk neighborhood of Northwest Oklahoma City was downwind of an oil spill, which left homes and yards damaged.

WATCH: Yellow Substance Spewing In NW OKC Is Crude Oil

Sunoco has been going house to house cleaning up the mess, but some homeowners say there’s still work to be done. They are concerned about property values and potentially long-term damage, but the oil company will not replace their ruined property until they sign a contract saying they are fully satisfied.

News 9’s Jessi Mitchell will have more on this story tonight at 6 p.m.

