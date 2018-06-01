Trump: North Korea Summit Will Take Place June 12 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Trump: North Korea Summit Will Take Place June 12

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
WASHINGTON -

President Trump said the June 12th summit in Singapore with North Korea is back on, after meeting with top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol for more than an hour in the Oval Office. Mr. Trump made the announcement, he soon said, without first opening the letter sent to him from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We'll be meeting on June 12th in Singapore," the president said, one week after canceling the summit.

Kim Yong Chol, the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the White House in 18 years, delivered the letter from North Korea's Kim Jong Un to Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump, speaking to reporters after the meeting, called it a "very nice" letter.

"That letter was a very nice letter. Oh, would you like to see what was in that letter," the president told the press.

But pressed further about the content of the letter, Mr. Trump admitted he hasn't opened it yet, and said he could be in for a surprise.

Still, the president called the meeting with Kim Yong Chol a good start. He said the June 12th summit may just be the beginning of talks — that it may take more than one conversation or meeting.

The top North Korean aide met with Pompeo Wednesday night and Thursday in New York.

"It will take bold leadership from Chairman Kim Jong Un if we are able to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the course for the world," Pompeo said Thursday. "President Trump and I believe Chairman Kim is the kind of leader who can make those kinds of decisions. And that in the coming weeks and months, we will have the opportunity to test whether or not this is the case."

Read more on CBSNews.com.

