2 Injured After Rollover Crash In SW OKC

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash occurred on when a truck with a horse trailer left the roadway on northbound Interstate 44, just south of Interstate 240 and Southwest 89th Street.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the crash, and the names of the victims have not been released. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
