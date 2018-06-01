Oversized Load Truck Takes Down Guthrie Power Lines

An oversized load truck took down several power lines in Guthrie which then landed on top of several cars, authorities said.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at the Love's gas station near Highway 33 and Interstate 35.

Police and fire officials were reporting the power lines are on top of vehicles at the station.

OG&E responded to the incident and reopened the roadway after taking the lines off of the trunk.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.