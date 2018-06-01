Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 to be buried at memorial

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

The Iowa Supreme Court says an all-male church board's characterization of female congregants who were pressured into sex with the pastor as sinning "adulteresses" who gave into "temptation" was constitutionally protected religious speech.

A judge ruled that a Florida police officer must stand trial for the fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist.

Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The whiskey industry is celebrating a new Kentucky law that will allow tourists to have bottles shipped from distilleries to their homes.

An open congressional seat in the most Hispanic district in the nation's most Hispanic state could determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

(AP Photo/ Russell Contreras). In this May 24, 2018 photo Kelly DeLong, 55, right, owner of Kelly' Cafe in Loco Hills, N.M., plays with her grandniece Annabelle Wilson, 3, at the cafe. Now that Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs, is stepping down to run for Ne...

By KRISTEN DE GROOT

Associated Press

The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, officials said Friday.

The wreckage - stored in shipping containers - will be buried in a restricted area of the park that's accessible only to loved ones of the victims, said Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark.

"Now that we are nearing the completion of the major design components of the memorial, we are ready to return the remaining wreckage to this hallowed ground," Clark said.

The final phase of the memorial, the Tower of Voices, is a 93-foot-tall musical instrument that holds 40 wind chimes, representing the 40 passengers and crew. It will be completed in time for the 17th anniversary of the attacks.

United Flight 93 was en route from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers seized control with the likely goal of crashing it into the U.S. Capitol.

As passenger Todd Beamer issued the rallying cry "Let's roll," he and others rushed down the airliner's aisle to try to overwhelm the hijackers after learning of the coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The 9/11 Commission concluded that the hijackers downed the plane as the hostages revolted, in a field in Shanksville, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

Gordon Felt, president of the Families of Flight 93, said his group requested a final, thorough examination of the wreckage before it is permanently interred "in order to determine if there were any human remains or identifiable personal items."

The National Park Service worked with the FBI over several months to painstakingly examine the debris.

"We worked with the FBI and on our hands and knees we literally combed through every bit of that wreckage," Clark said.

Workers found a number of items that will be added to the memorial collection, including an orange passenger call button.

"What that symbolizes is the amazing courage of not only the flight attendants but all the individuals on Flight 93, who took that call to action," Clark said. "It's such a powerful symbol of what these men and women did that morning."

The park service will release a full report of the items collected later this year and how they will be incorporated into the memorial, he said.

"It was important for us to touch everything so we knew, without a doubt, that every possible effort was made to reunite family members with any objects belonging to their loved ones," said memorial curator Brynn Bender.

Remains of all 40 victims were identified after the crash, either through dental records, DNA or fingerprints, something that helped give a semblance of peace to family members and a way to lay their loved ones to rest, Clark said.

Three caskets of unidentified remains were buried at the crash site in 2011.

___

De Groot reported from Philadelphia.

