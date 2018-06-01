Police back at kidnapping suspect's home where bodies found

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston.

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo.

Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas

The whiskey industry is celebrating a new Kentucky law that will allow tourists to have bottles shipped from distilleries to their homes.

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.

FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.

This photo provided by the Springfield Police Department shows Stewart Weldon.

Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Investigators brought in ground-penetrating radar and shovels to search for evidence at a kidnapping suspect's home where three bodies had already been found.

No additional human remains were discovered at the Springfield property on Friday, but the ongoing investigation could take "days, if not longer," Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.

Everyone else who lived in the home where it is believed Stewart Weldon lives, including a child, is accounted for and safe, Gulluni said. The state's Department of Children and Families said it had taken emergency custody of a child in Weldon's home and was investigating in collaboration with law enforcement.

Weldon, 40, has lived at the home, which is owned by his mother, for two years, public records show.

Weldon was arrested Sunday following a chase after police tried to stop him for having a broken tail light, authorities said. A woman in his car, who according to police was distraught and crying uncontrollably, said he had held her against her will for a month, sexually assaulted her and beaten her.

The woman was taken to a hospital with multiple visible injuries and remained hospitalized Friday. She is expected to survive, the district attorney said.

Weldon pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other charges on Tuesday and was held on $1 million bail. His public defender has not returned calls for comment.

No one has been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies, which have not been publicly identified. The bodies are in the custody of the medical examiner.

Weldon's arrest Sunday was not his first run-in with the law.

He was convicted of burglary and theft charges in New Jersey in 2007, court documents show. In Massachusetts, he previously was charged with assault and battery, breaking and entering and robbery and spent time in jail.

Weldon was arrested three times in Springfield last year, according to police and court records, including once in October when he was accused of assaulting a woman on the street. He struggled during the arrest, according to the police report, and bit an officer on the leg. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $1,000 cash bail.

