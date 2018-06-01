Cannabis Supporters From Around The Country Attending OKC Expo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Cannabis Supporters From Around The Country Attending OKC Expo

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A first of its kind convention kicks off in the metro Friday and it's raising more than a few eyebrows.

The convention is the first Mid-America Cannabis Convention and Expo, and it's happening less than a month before Oklahoma voters head to the polls to decide whether medical marijuana should be legal. 

The convention will be held at the Bennett Event Center for the next two days, bringing in experts, vendors and supporters of medical marijuana from all over the country. 

The convention is a marked shift. Just five years ago support for medical marijuana in Oklahoma was among the lowest in the nation. 

According to News 9 pollster SoonerPoll.com, support for medical marijuana has been on the rise in recent years. In the latest poll, support topped out at 57.5 % which is a 4 point drop since January.

The vote on legalizing medical marijuana is June 26.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.