Cannabis Supporters From Around The Country Attending OKC Expo

A first of its kind convention kicks off in the metro Friday and it's raising more than a few eyebrows.

The convention is the first Mid-America Cannabis Convention and Expo, and it's happening less than a month before Oklahoma voters head to the polls to decide whether medical marijuana should be legal.

The convention will be held at the Bennett Event Center for the next two days, bringing in experts, vendors and supporters of medical marijuana from all over the country.

The convention is a marked shift. Just five years ago support for medical marijuana in Oklahoma was among the lowest in the nation.

According to News 9 pollster SoonerPoll.com, support for medical marijuana has been on the rise in recent years. In the latest poll, support topped out at 57.5 % which is a 4 point drop since January.

The vote on legalizing medical marijuana is June 26.