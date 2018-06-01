30-year-old evicted by parents meets deadline to leave home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

30-year-old evicted by parents meets deadline to leave home

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (AP) - The 30-year-old man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

Michael Rotondo honked and waved to reporters Friday morning as he pulled out of the driveway of his parents' home in Camillus (kuh-MIHL'-us), New York. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Rotondo left 2 ½ hours before the noon deadline set by a judge last week.

News crews recorded him packing up a pickup truck this week.

Rotondo told the newspaper he called the police because he believed his son's Legos were in the basement and his father wouldn't let him look for them. The father offered to look for specific items and bring them out if he found them.

