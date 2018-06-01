OKC-County Health Dept. Confirm Measles Exposure In OKC

Oklahoma City-County Health Department epidemiologists confirmed one case of measles exposure in Oklahoma City, Friday.

Officials said a case of measles was identified in a person who had returned to Oklahoma after international travel. Measles is a virus spread through the air by droplets from the nose, throat, and mouth of an infected person and is extremely contagious.

Immunity typically occurs through vaccination or previous measles infection, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing and the risk of exposure to the confirmed case is low (not zero) based on limited contact during the infectious period.

Public Health officials said the best protection against measles is the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine; two doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles. The OCCHD provides immunization services and offers pre-travel services to safeguard the health of international travelers of the Oklahoma City metro area.

