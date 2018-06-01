Caesars workers threatening strike in Las Vegas reach deal

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas...

Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

California's "jungle primary" is setting off a scramble by both parties to ensure they're not left behind in Tuesday's contests.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, R-Oceanside speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Across televisions in Orange County, a flashy ad slams Chavez for supporting a Califo...

Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...

A wildfire raced across a swath of tinder-dry forest in northeastern New Mexico, sending up thick smoke that forced residents to flee their homes.

(Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP). In this May 31, 2018 photo provided by Taosnews.com, faculty of Cimarron Municipal Schools cook hot dogs and chicken for first responders on the scene of the Ute Park Fire from the back of a pickup truck at the inter...

An Uber driver fatally shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate early Friday morning after some kind of altercation.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Denver Police Department detectives, foreground, investigate near where a Nissan sedan, top left, being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June ...

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans to retire next year but dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais,File). FILE - This March 23, 2015 file photo shows Head of the National Park Foundation Dan Wenk, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Wenk, who has been superintendent of Yellowstone since...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The two largest resort operators in Las Vegas would lose more than $10 mi...

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A union for casino workers and one of the largest resort operators in Las Vegas reached a tentative labor agreement Friday that would cover about a quarter of the 50,000 employees threatening the first citywide strike in more than 30 years.

The new five-year deal with Caesars Entertainment covers about 12,000 bartenders, housekeepers, kitchen workers and others at nine casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 said. It declined to provide details because workers have not approved the contract, but generally both sides agreed to wage increases and stronger language against sexual harassment.

"We feel very good about the contract," said Geoconda Arguello-Kline, union secretary-treasurer. "We feel like the company got what they need for their business to continue, and we feel like we can still provide the American dream for the members."

It comes just after tens of thousands of bartenders, housekeepers, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks and other kitchen workers saw their contracts expire. The union has yet to reach new agreements with MGM Resorts International and other smaller casino-hotel operators on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

The main sticking points have been wages, workplace training and job security as casino-hotels turn to technology that can displace workers, the union says. Employees want contract language that would protect them if properties are sold and an independent workload study for housekeepers.

"Technology is being heavily introduced in the casino industry, and unfortunately, they are not ... investing in us," said Kimberly Ireland, bell desk dispatcher at The Mirage. "MGM Resorts International has not agreed to any of our terms pertaining to job security, safety, our housekeeping study, so we are prepared to do whatever it takes to make sure that we secure our future."

MGM said Friday that it has "made good progress in resolving the remaining issues." Caesars did not respond to a request for comment.

"We remain dedicated to negotiating a contract that demonstrates our commitment to employees and their families while our company continues creating good jobs and future opportunities in Las Vegas," MGM said in a statement.

Workers have voted to authorize a strike, but no date has been set. They have started signing up for strike pay, financial assistance and picketing shifts.

Dozens of workers gathered Friday to put together bilingual picket signs reading "Las Vegas hotel and restaurant workers, MGM Resorts, on strike." The walls of what they christened as their strike headquarters had maps of properties operated by MGM with the entrances clearly marked.

If there is a strike, visitors could see workers picketing outside casino-hotels still in negotiations, including Aria, Bellagio and Mandalay Bay.

Companies have declined to provide details of their contingency plans, but hospitality experts say the properties will remain open, with replacement workers and managers carrying out additional tasks.

If the contract agreement sticks, a walkout would not affect Caesars' Las Vegas Strip properties: Bally's, Flamingo, Harrah's, Paris, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, The Linq and Caesars Palace, including Nobu. The deal also would apply to the off-Strip Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino.

The union has said Caesars workers had asked for a wage increase of 4.2 percent effective Friday, and annual increases of about 4 percent thereafter. The union previously said the company had offered an approximate 2.8 percent increase for each of the five years.

In MGM's case, the union has asked for average annual wage increases of 4 percent for each of the next five years. It says the company has countered with an approximate 2.7 percent raise.

The average worker on the Las Vegas Strip makes about $23 an hour, including benefits such as premium-free health care, a pension and a 401(k) retirement savings plan.

The last citywide strike was in 1984, costing the city and workers millions of dollars.

___

Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.