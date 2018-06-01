BA's Bass Pro Shops Hosting U.S. Bowfishing Championship

Broken Arrow's BassPro Shops is hosting the U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship this weekend and it expected to bring hundreds of people to our state.

This is the first time the tournament is being held in Oklahoma with first place taking home $25,000.

Bowfishing combines archery and fishing, to take out rough fish species that plague lakes, like carp, buffalo fish, and gar.

It's something Dick Faurot and I spent some time doing a few years back.

6/4/2015 Related Story: Tess Maune And Dick Faurot Get A Lesson In Bow Fishing

165 teams are expected to fish in this championship.

Friday is registration day and Saturday night the anglers will go out on the water, with the weigh-in between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday.

The Bass Pro Shops at 101 Bass Pro Drive in Broken Arrow will have a lot of things going on this weekend along with the U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship. Food and live music will be featured Friday and Saturday ahead of the boats launching at 6 p.m. Saturday.

And if you'd like to try your hand at bowfishing, BassPro Shops will have targets set up on its lake for you to test your skills.