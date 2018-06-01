BA's Bass Pro Shops Hosting U.S. Bowfishing Championship - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

BA's Bass Pro Shops Hosting U.S. Bowfishing Championship

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow's BassPro Shops is hosting the U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship this weekend and it expected to bring hundreds of people to our state.

This is the first time the tournament is being held in Oklahoma with first place taking home $25,000.

Bowfishing combines archery and fishing, to take out rough fish species that plague lakes, like carp, buffalo fish, and gar.

It's something Dick Faurot and I spent some time doing a few years back.

6/4/2015 Related Story: Tess Maune And Dick Faurot Get A Lesson In Bow Fishing

165 teams are expected to fish in this championship.

Friday is registration day and Saturday night the anglers will go out on the water, with the weigh-in between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday.

The Bass Pro Shops at 101 Bass Pro Drive in Broken Arrow will have a lot of things going on this weekend along with the U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship.  Food and live music will be featured Friday and Saturday ahead of the boats launching at 6 p.m. Saturday.

And if you'd like to try your hand at bowfishing, BassPro Shops will have targets set up on its lake for you to test your skills. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.