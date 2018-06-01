Suspect, Victim Identified In Stabbing Near Bricktown Nightclub

Police are investigating a reported stabbing near a Bricktown nightclub.

According to police, a male victim was injured along Mickey Mantle Drive around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say chaos erupted into the street as the bars were winding down and patrons were heading home.

Police said just as a night of partying was wrapping up, they were called to the scene of a large disturbance inside the Glam Night Club.

"Several individuals as the bar was closing started to get into a confrontation," said OCPD Sgt. Jeff Dutton.

Police believe a confrontation took place inside the bar before spilling out into the street on Mickey Mantle just south of Sheridan. When they arrived they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed.

Police say a witness came forward and said they observed the suspect stab the victim in the chest area. The witness then said they observed the suspect throw the knife under a black car in the corner of the Tapwerks parking lot.

Police arrested one suspect, identified as Antwan Lavell Wells for assault with a deadly weapon. Wells was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

The victim was identified as Toranio Latrell Boykins. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said witnesses reported another male victim was also stabbed during the incident, but was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Officers said they have not confirmed a second victim.

