Suspect, Victim Identified In Stabbing Near Bricktown Nightclub - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Suspect, Victim Identified In Stabbing Near Bricktown Nightclub

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are investigating a reported stabbing near a Bricktown nightclub. 

According to police, a male victim was injured along Mickey Mantle Drive around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say chaos erupted into the street as the bars were winding down and patrons were heading home.

Police said just as a night of partying was wrapping up, they were called to the scene of a large disturbance inside the Glam Night Club.

"Several individuals as the bar was closing started to get into a confrontation," said OCPD Sgt. Jeff Dutton. 

Police believe a confrontation took place inside the bar before spilling out into the street on Mickey Mantle just south of Sheridan. When they arrived they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed. 

Police say a witness came forward and said they observed the suspect stab the victim in the chest area. The witness then said they observed the suspect throw the knife under a black car in the corner of the Tapwerks parking lot. 

Police arrested one suspect, identified as Antwan Lavell Wells for assault with a deadly weapon. Wells was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. 

The victim was identified as Toranio Latrell Boykins. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police said witnesses reported another male victim was also stabbed during the incident, but was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Officers said they have not confirmed a second victim. 

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.