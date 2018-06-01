Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Near Bricktown, Officials Say

Police are investigating a reported stabbing near a Bricktown nightclub.

According to police, a male victim was injured along Mickey Mantle Drive around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say chaos erupted into the street as the bars were winding down and patrons were heading home.

Police said just as a night of partying was wrapping up, they were called to the scene of a large disturbance inside the Glam nightclub.

"Several individuals as the bar was closing started to get into a confrontation," said OCPD Sgt. Jeff Dutton.

Police believe a confrontation took place inside the bar before spilling out into the street. When they arrived they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed.

Police confirm one arrest in the stabbing, but have not released an identity.

The victim is only described as a black male.

