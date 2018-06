Correction: Spelling Bee story

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.

(Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo...

The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

Scottsdale police say the fatal shootings of two paralegals for a Scottsdale law firm is related to the killing of a forensic psychiatrist in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Paul Davenport). Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster speaks to a member of the news media at the scene of a fatal shooting in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday, June 2, 2018. The shooting death on Thursday of Dr. Steven Pitt, a prominent forensic ...

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...

Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...

A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.

(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...

After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

The final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial is underway and on track to open on the 17th anniversary of plane's crash into a Pennsylvania field in the 9/11 terror attacks.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This May 31, 2018, photo shows the first section of the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices wind chimes is in place at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. The final phase of the memorial is underway and on track to o...

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, holds his trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). The final three competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, from left, Naysa Modi, 12, from Frisco, Texas, Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, and Abhijay Kodali, 11, from Flower Mound, Texas, applaud during th...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, holds the Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship Trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this combination of photos, students compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., on May 29-30, 2018. The contestants are, top row, from left: Isaac Phillips, from Ponchatoula, La., Brody Dicks, from Park Ci...

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO, E.W. Scripps Company, after he won the bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - In a story June 1 about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Jashun Paluru finished fourth. He finished in a tie for third.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Texas takes it: Dallas-area kids are tops at spelling bee

The winner of the National Spelling Bee wouldn't have been eligible to compete before this year, but he seized his opportunity

By BEN NUCKOLS

Associated Press

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - The end of the biggest Scripps National Spelling Bee in history came abruptly, and it wasn't the conclusion that many expected. Naysa Modi, a poised and charismatic four-time participant whose long spelling career seemed to be building toward triumph, sat next to a newcomer whom she had already beaten this year - at the county level.

But 12-year-old Naysa blinked immediately, mixing up the single and double "s'' in the German-derived word "Bewusstseinslage" - a state of consciousness or a feeling devoid of sensory components - and 14-year-old Karthik Nemmani seized an opportunity that he wouldn't have had before this year.

"I didn't really think I'd be able to do it," the soft-spoken winner said. "I had confidence that I could do it, but I honestly didn't realistically think it could happen."

Karthik's victory Thursday night put the spotlight back onto the story of this bee week - the new wild-card program that Scripps launched to give a chance to spellers like him, who have to compete against some of the nation's best spellers at the local level. The field was expanded to 515 spellers to accommodate the wild cards - there had never been more than 300 competitors previously - and four of the 16 prime-time finalists got in through the new program, known as "RSVBee."

When only three spellers remained, all were from the Dallas area, which has long been a hotbed of spelling talent.

Karthik is from McKinney, Texas - his family moved there specifically so he could go to a school that takes part in the Scripps program. Naysa is from Frisco, less than 15 miles to the west. And third-place finisher Abhijay Kodali lives in Flower Mound, another 40 miles west.

Naysa knocked off Abhijay in the Dallas regional bee after topping Karthik in their county bee. The region is one of a few that sponsors two spellers for a trip to nationals. The wild cards had to pay their own way - a $750 entry fee, plus the costs of travel to Washington and lodging.

"I don't care," said Karthik's father, Krishna Nemmani. "I know his caliber."

Like many top spellers, Karthik was a precocious preschooler - he arranged block letters to spell "horse" at age 3 and won his first spelling bee at 4½, his dad said.

His winning word was "koinonia," which means Christian fellowship or communion. He knew that one. He also knew the word Naysa missed. But he didn't pretend to be infallible, saying there were about eight or nine words in the prime-time finals he didn't know - a rare admission for a champion.

"She's a really, really good speller. She deserved the trophy as much as I did," Karthik said of Naysa. "I got lucky."

Karthik is the 14th consecutive Indian-American champion, and 19 of the past 23 winners have had Indian heritage. He takes home more than $42,000 in cash and prizes.

His win was also a triumph for the burgeoning industry of spelling coaches - high-schoolers who've aged out of competition but share their wisdom with younger competitors, for a steep fee. He thanked his coach, 16-year-old Grace Walters, who had her own star-crossed history of never quite getting to the Scripps stage.

Karthik also used study materials compiled by two well-regarded former Scripps spellers and fellow Texans, Shobha Dasari and her younger brother, Shourav, who finished fourth last year and won nearly every other bee he competed in. Six of the 16 top finishers, including Naysa, studied the Dasaris' hand-picked lists of more than 100,000 words.

"It definitely makes us feel great," 17-year-old Shobha said.

Naysa, who does taekwondo and performs stand-up comedy, will have to regroup after a bitter defeat and try again next year. She'll be in eighth grade, which is the final school year that spellers are eligible. She first competed in the bee as a cherubic 9-year-old.

After her defeat, she was swarmed by dozens of current and former spellers who wished her well, smiling throughout.

"She was just as graceful as she could be," bee program manager Corrie Loeffler said.

Her close friend, Jashun Paluru of West Lafayette, Indiana, tied with Abhijay for third place, spelling with flair and spending most of his time in between words chatting animatedly with Naysa.

Karthik, for his part, took no pleasure in vanquishing a familiar foe.

"I wouldn't say it was revenge," he said. "We weren't against each other. We were against the dictionary."

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.