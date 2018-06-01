School dean-turned-dealer faces 20 years for maiming student

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

Alberto's remnants push into Canada as Southeast Appalachia copes with heavy rains, deadly flash flooding left in its wake.

Alberto's remnants push into Canada as Southeast Appalachia copes with heavy rains, deadly flash flooding left in its wake.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). A truck passes an area on I-40 where traffic lanes were blocked in Old Fort, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused a mudslideTuesday evening.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). A truck passes an area on I-40 where traffic lanes were blocked in Old Fort, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused a mudslideTuesday evening.

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

(Suffolk County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated booking photo released Thursday, May 31, 2018, by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office shows Shaun Harrison who had worked as a dean at Boston English High School for five years....

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...

BOSTON (AP) - A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate nicknamed "Rev" for his pastor-like influence faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

Shaun Harrison, 58, was set to be sentenced on Friday, a day after a Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted him of armed assault with intent to murder and other charges.

"Shaun Harrison was really a fraud, he was living a lie, and it was clearly exposed in this case," District Attorney Dan Conley said Thursday. "Not only was he not a man of God or a role model for young people, he manipulated them in a way that was terribly offensive."

Harrison, who had worked as a dean at Boston English High School for five years, recruited 17-year-old Luis Rodriguez to sell marijuana for him at the school and shot him on March 3, 2015, because he believed the student was not generating enough sales and withholding money.

Rodriguez, now 20, testified that he came from a dysfunctional family and trusted Harrison, who students nicknamed "Rev."

"He was my counselor. I went to him for everything," Rodriguez said during the two-week trial.

On the day of the shooting, the pair arranged to meet at a gas station where Harrison was supposed to hand over some drugs.

Harrison shot the student in the back of the head and fled on foot, prosecutors said. The bullet entered Rodriguez's head just under his right ear. It just missed his carotid artery, broke his jawbone and caused nerve damage and hearing loss.

Rodriguez said he was saved by occupants of a passing car, who called 911.

Bruce Carroll, Harrison's attorney, asked why Rodriguez did not immediately identify his client as the shooter even though he was conscious and alert.

Rodriguez had told hospital staff he was shot by one of his marijuana customers during a botched drug deal, Carroll said.

"It took me a while to get all my thoughts back together after being shot in the head, sir," Rodriguez said during cross-examination. "I was in such denial. I knew who did it. Of course I knew who did it."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.