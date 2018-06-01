Saintly educator with a dark side: 'Rev' gets up to 26 years

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas...

Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.

Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...

Investigators have returned to a Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect where police found three bodies.

(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP). Springfield Police work at the scene where two bodies were found Wednesday in Springfield, Mass., a house connected to Stewart Weldon, currently being held on other charges, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Hampden Distri...

A judge is refusing to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges against five former Penn State fraternity members arrested in a pledge's hazing-related death last year.

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

(Suffolk County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated booking photo released Thursday, May 31, 2018, by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office shows Shaun Harrison who had worked as a dean at Boston English High School for five years....

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Shaun Harrison was a Boston high school dean and anti-violence advocate known by students as "Rev" for his pastor-like demeanor. But the pious facade hid a dark double life.

He boasted to students of his gang ties, drugs and guns. He recruited one of them, a 17-year-old student from a broken home, to deal marijuana in school, authorities said.

But after a dispute over slumping sales, Harrison shot the teen in the back of the head with a .380 pistol as they walked on a snowy city street in 2015 and left him for dead, prosecutors said.

Except Luis Rodriguez didn't die. He dragged himself up and flagged down a passing car. In the hospital, Rodriguez uttered the name of his would-be killer: "Rev."

Harrison, now 58, was sentenced Friday to as many as 26 years in prison for assault and other charges, capping the sad tale of a wannabe saint, who, prosecutors say, was revealed to be a dangerous, predatory fraud.

"You professed to be a man of religion, you promote yourself as one who can mentor troubled youth ... and yet you violated their safety by bringing drugs and violence to them," Judge Christopher Muse said.

Harrison arrived at English High in Boston in January 2015, just two months before his arrest and after stints at other city public schools over about five years. He had been a community organizer and youth minister in Boston for decades, a familiar face who often worked with police and other law enforcement and helped gang members turn their lives around.

"This guy is probably the last person we would expect," Police Commissioner William Evans told The Boston Globe following Harrison's arrest in 2015. "He was an advocate for anti-violence. Why would he be on our radar screen?"

But there were warning signs early on that something was amiss.

A city inquiry into Harrison's disciplinary record following his arrest found that he'd had other reprimands in his short tenure in the public school system, including warnings for pushing a female student and making inappropriate comments to two other students, both in 2012.

The morning he shot Rodriguez in 2015, he had shoved a female student during a dispute. School officials said later they had intended to fire Harrison for that incident alone. But he was charged with attempted murder the next day instead.

Harrison has denied the allegations, telling WHDH-TV he "never lived a double life."

"I am not a gang member. I'm the Rev," he told the station. "For me to be accused of something like that, all of a sudden at 55. ... It's like a nightmare, and you are trying to wake up from this nightmare," He said.

His lawyer told the judge Harrison shouldn't have to die in prison, describing him as a well-respected youth advocate with no prior criminal record.

But the judge said Harrison acted like an "assassin" and called it a miracle Rodriguez's name isn't etched into a nearby homicide victims memorial.

"He did everything to engrave Luis' name on one of those stones except get a death certificate," Muse said.

Rodriguez, now 20, cried quietly in the back of the courtroom as his aunt described the horror of learning that her nephew was nearly killed by someone he trusted. The bullet entered near Rodriguez's right ear and just missed his carotid artery, breaking his jawbone and causing nerve damage and hearing loss.

"May God forgive you, sir, because we will not," Diana Rodriguez said between sobs.

During Harrison's two-week trial in May, prosecutors painted a portrait of a man who took advantage of youths instead of molding and shaping their lives for the better.

Rodriguez testified that he had a rocky start with Harrison but soon came to confide in him about his personal struggles. His mother was incarcerated and his grandmother largely raised him.

"He was my counselor. I went to him for everything," Rodriguez said in court, according to the Globe .

On the night he was shot, Rodriguez said the two were planning to meet at a gas station. Harrison had promised to bring drugs and take Rodriguez to a place where the two could meet women, prosecutors said.

A surveillance video shows the two blurry figures walking in the snowy city street. Then one suddenly turns and runs away.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Harrison did not work as a dean at the school for five years. He was hired by the school a few months before the shooting.

___

Associated Press writer Philip Marcelo contributed to this report. Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher and read more of her work at http://bit.ly/2hIhzDb .

