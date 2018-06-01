Dean-turned-dealer gets up to 26 years for maiming student

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the legal sports betting market.

A judge is refusing to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges against five former Penn State fraternity members arrested in a pledge's hazing-related death last year.

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...

An Uber driver fatally shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate early Friday morning after some kind of altercation.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Denver Police Department detectives, foreground, investigate near where a Nissan sedan, top left, being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June ...

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

The Iowa Supreme Court says an all-male church board's characterization of female congregants who were pressured into sex with the pastor as sinning "adulteresses" who gave into "temptation" was constitutionally protected religious speech.

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

(Suffolk County District Attorney's Office via AP). This undated booking photo released Thursday, May 31, 2018, by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office shows Shaun Harrison who had worked as a dean at Boston English High School for five years....

BOSTON (AP) - A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate nicknamed "Rev" for his pastor-like influence was sentenced Friday to up to 26 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

Shaun Harrison, 58 was sentenced a day after a Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted him of armed assault with intent to murder and other charges.

Harrison, a dean at Boston English High School, recruited 17-year-old Luis Rodriguez to sell marijuana for him at the school and shot him on March 3, 2015, because he believed the student was not generating enough sales and withholding money, prosecutors said. Harrison joined the school as a dean a few months before the shooting and was fired afterward.

Rodriguez sat in the back of the courtroom and cried quietly along with his family as his aunt took the stand to describe the pain of almost losing him.

"If (Harrison) has the opportunity, I believe from the bottom of my heart he would abuse his power and do this again," Diana Rodriguez said. "May God forgive you sir because we will not," she said.

Rodriguez, now 20, testified during the trial that he came from a dysfunctional family and trusted Harrison, who students nicknamed "Rev."

"He was my counselor. I went to him for everything," Rodriguez said.

On the day of the shooting, the pair arranged to meet at a gas station where Harrison was supposed to hand over some drugs.

Harrison shot the student in the back of the head and fled on foot, prosecutors said. The bullet entered Rodriguez's head just under his right ear. It just missed his carotid artery, broke his jawbone and caused nerve damage and hearing loss.

Rodriguez said he was saved by occupants of a passing car, who called 911.

Bruce Carroll, Harrison's attorney, asked during the trial why Rodriguez did not immediately identify his client as the shooter even though he was conscious and alert.

Carroll urged the judge Friday for a sentence of about eight years to ensure Harrison doesn't die in prison, noting he has no prior criminal record.

But the judge said Harrison's conduct requires a stiff penalty, saying Harrison acted as an "assassin" and viewed Rodriguez's life as "worthless."

"He will be scarred emotionally and impaired physically for the rest of his life," said Judge Christopher Muse, who sentenced Harrison to 23 to 26 years behind bars.

Rodriguez had told hospital staff he was shot by one of his marijuana customers during a botched drug deal, Carroll said.

"It took me a while to get all my thoughts back together after being shot in the head, sir," Rodriguez said during cross-examination. "I was in such denial. I knew who did it. Of course I knew who did it."

This story corrects that Harrison did not work as a dean at the school for five years. He was hired by the school a few months before the shooting.

