Guthrie Man Gets Hot Tub Repaired After News 9 Report

A Guthrie hot tub owner says a hot tub repairman he called “a con man” two weeks ago is no longer a bad guy.

Kirk Stroup has severe arthritis pain in his knees and shoulders, and bought a hot tub 23 years ago to help his condition. He says he paid “The Pool and Spa Guy’s” Frank Jescavage $1,800 six months ago to conduct heavy repairs to his tub.

Stroup contacted News 9 two weeks ago, because he was frustrated Jescavage—who’s business card says he works out of Edmond, had been a no show several times. Jescavage was also the subject of a News 9 story back in 2011, after previous customers had complained about Jescavage’s work.

However, Kirk Stroup says “The Pool and Spa Guy” showed up at his home Tuesday, and over the course of 14 hours--made all of the necessary repairs, albeit nearly six months later than planned.

“He apologized to me for stringing me along,” said Stroup. “He’s probably just a busy man, and he overbooks himself, I just got put on the back burner.”

Jescavage declined to comment, but he did send News 9 a new photo of him holding a large fish.