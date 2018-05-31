Activists look to next states in decadeslong push for ERA

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.

(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...

An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus _ and her daughter wants to know how she died.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

Researchers studying the death toll in Puerto Rico during and after Hurricane Maria have come up with a new estimate.

Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.

California, US team up on an issue that divides them: pot

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...

By SARAH ZIMMERMAN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Activists pushing to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution are turning their focus to a handful of states that have yet to ratify it, after Illinois brought them a step closer to achieving a goal that's been elusive for decades.

Illinois became the 37th state to ratify the measure to guarantee equal rights for women when lawmakers passed it on a bipartisan vote late Wednesday. That put the country one state short of the 38 states Congress said were necessary to approve the amendment.

Supporters say their next targets are Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia, states where they say there are active advocacy groups and significant energy. But all three states have seen attempts at ratifying the measure fail, including as recently as February in Virginia's GOP-controlled Legislature.

And there are other challenges ahead even if a 38th state ratifies, because Congress also set a 1982 deadline for the states. There's legal debate over whether it's too late for additional states to join those that acted years earlier, and Congress revisiting the issue appears unlikely as long as Republicans control at least one chamber.

That does not deter supporters such as Bettina Hager, the chief operating officer and District of Columbia director of the ERA Coalition.

"Anything is possible," Hager said, noting that several Republicans supported the Illinois measure. "We haven't had the momentum we have now."

An ERA would put gender in the same legal class as religion, race and national origin, making it easier for women to seek remedy for discrimination, experts say. Several Illinois Democrats said the amendment is more important than ever with President Donald Trump in the White House, adding they're concerned he could roll back protections against women unless those rights are guaranteed in the Constitution.

"I would rather rely on our U.S. Constitution than Donald Trump," Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch said.

Opponents argue that passing the amendment would give women unrestricted access to abortion, among other things.

Elise Bouc, state chairwoman of Stop ERA Illinois, said women and men should not be treated the same because lawmakers must account for their biological differences. She said women could actually end up losing certain rights, such as pregnancy accommodations and separation of men and women in prisons to prevent sexual assault, and that her organization wants to start over with new language that really benefits women.

"What it is saying is men and women cannot be treated differently based on their sex," said Bouc, who says she's been against the ERA since she was a teenager in the 1970s. "You can't legislate away our biological differences. There are specific situations where our biological differences mandate that we be treated differently for the well-being and benefit of women."

Hager said of the three states where advocates are focused now, the best odds for passing the ERA seem to be in Virginia. But no action could occur there until January.

Other supporters note that will also be when a new Congress is seated, and its makeup could be more amenable to the amendment.

___

Burnett reported from Chicago.

