EMSA Issues First Heat Alert Of 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY -

EMSA officials issued the first Heat Alert of 2018, Thursday afternoon. 

Officials said the high temperatures and humidity prompted five patients to call 911. The high heat and humidity has caused a serious impact on public health prompting EMSA is issue the alert. 

EMSA officials encourage the public to keep cool by doing the following: 

  • Avoid hot goods and heavy metals.
  • Drink Plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body.  
  • Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces. 
  • Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours.
  • Do not leave infants, children, or pets in parked cars. 
  • Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area. 

Warning signs of Heat Exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting and fainting. 

Officials suggest that you call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour. 

