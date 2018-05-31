Virginia getting ready for major health care overhaul

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.

(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...

An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus _ and her daughter wants to know how she died.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

Researchers studying the death toll in Puerto Rico during and after Hurricane Maria have come up with a new estimate.

Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.

California, US team up on an issue that divides them: pot

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...

(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP). Speaker M. Kirkland Cox, R-Colonial Heights, smiles just before the new Virginia budget passed the House of Delegates, with Medicaid expansion as a provision inside the State Capitol n Richmond, Va., Wednesda...

(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP). Del. S. Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, chairman of the House Appropriations committee, smiles just before the new Virginia budget passed the House of Delegates, with Medicaid expansion as a provision inside the Stat...

(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP). Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam reacts to the House and Senate passing the new state budget with Medicaid expansion as one of the provisions, as he met with cabinet members and staff at the State Capitol n Richmo...

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). The vote tally board records the votes of Senators on the budget, which included Medicaid Expansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia officials are gearing up for massive bureaucratic blitz to put as many as 400,000 new adults in the state's Medicaid program. And health clinics are readying for a huge overhaul of how the state delivers cares for the poor.

The General Assembly approved a state budget Wednesday that expands Medicaid, ending a yearslong partisan battle while putting pressure on Gov. Ralph Northam's administration to facilitate a smooth roll out.

"Now we need to execute," Northam said late Wednesday after the GOP-controlled assembly gave final approval for Medicaid expansion. "We'll show the rest of the country the Virginia way, and we'll do it right."

Northam, a Democrat, is to sign the budget into law in coming days, but his administration has already been preparing for the huge work load ahead.

Expanding Medicaid was a key provision of then-President Barack Obama's health care overhaul that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled was optional for states. Virginia will become the 33rd state to expand, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The state will submit state Medicaid plan amendments the federal government for expansion "within weeks, if not days" after the budget is signed, said Dr. Jennifer Lee, director of the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services.

Northam said he expects newly eligible low-income adults to start enrolling on Jan. 1 of next year.

Virginia has previously estimated that only about 300,000 people out of 400,000 eligible would actually sign up for the coverage. The cutoff is 138 percent of the poverty level, which is about $30,000 a year for an adult in a three-member household.

Additionally, the state has to craft a waiver request to allow the state to impose work requirements and copays on certain Medicaid recipients. The Trump administration's support of conservative changes to Medicaid, especially work requirements, is a key reason why several Republican lawmakers say they backed expansion this year after years of opposition.

The budget passed by lawmakers Wednesday includes $3.5 million for the state to hire a consultant to help with the waiver, which must be submitted to the federal government for review within 150 days of the budget becoming law.

The specifics of what the state submits to the federal government could become a flashpoint. Several anti-expansion Republicans have said the provisions in the state budget are toothless and amount only to a "work suggestion."

Northam said he was willing to compromise with Republicans on work requirements in order to get Medicaid expansion passed. But he said he views the provision as a "work search" incentive.

"I would much rather have it as a carrot than a stick," Northam said. "I don't want to penalize people."

The Northam administration is planning town halls and IT updates to help get people enrolled and to help private health providers manage the transition.

Nonprofit health clinics that provide free care are also getting ready for major changes.

Linda Wilkinson, CEO of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, said some clinics are considering becoming hybrid models that both provide free care while also accepting Medicaid payments. The process to get approve to accept Medicaid payments, she said, is labor-intensive.

"Changing that business model is enormous," Wilkinson said.

She added that there will still be a strong demand for free services that Medicaid doesn't cover, including dental- and vision-related care.

Teresa Gardner Tyson, executive director of the Health Wagon in far Southwest Virginia, said Medicaid expansion will help improve her community's overall health and help her clinic focus more on providing care rather than chasing grant money. But she said expansion won't be a cure-all.

"There's never a shortage of people that will not have access to healthcare," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.