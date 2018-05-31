Army Veteran Will Get A Proper Burial After Sister Found

Samantha Bee has apologized to Ivanka Trump for calling her a "feckless c**t" on her TBS comedy show Wednesday night.More >>
Samantha Bee has apologized to Ivanka Trump for calling her a "feckless c**t" on her TBS comedy show Wednesday night.More >>
A man convicted of murder has been named as the suspect in Thursday morning's kidnapping and chase in Cleveland County.More >>
A man convicted of murder has been named as the suspect in Thursday morning's kidnapping and chase in Cleveland County.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.