Army Veteran Will Get A Proper Burial After Sister Found

Officials in Hawaii say the search is over after a family member of late veteran with Oklahoma ties has been found.

CBS affiliate Hawaii News Now reports, 72-year-old James Sands’ sister Nicki was contacted by a stranger in Hawaii after his story aired, and she was shocked to learn of her brother’s death.

Sands died earlier this year, but investigators hadn’t been able to locate any of his loved ones.

Nicki told Hawaii News Now their father, older sister and mother died about 10 years ago. She now lives in Riverside, California and is Sands’ only surviving family member.

Nicki said she has agreed to release his body to the Army, so he can have a military burial. She’s just waiting on the paperwork.

“Thank God we can put a close to his story to finally give him a proper burial,” Sands’ friend Manase Huakau told Hawaii News Now.