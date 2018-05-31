'Throwdown' focuses on healthy, cheap school lunches

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.

New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.

(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...

(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.

The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.

When stepping down Friday, Missouri governor will be conceding political defeat while still defiantly asserting he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

When stepping down Friday, Missouri governor will be conceding political defeat while still defiantly asserting he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Some top chefs are converging in Connecticut to help answer a question being asked every day in school cafeterias across the country.

What kind of tasty dishes can be served for school lunches that students actually like and can be produced at rock-bottom costs while meeting federal government nutritional requirements?

The 10 chefs, including some James Beard award winners, will take part in the first "$1.25 Throwdown" contest in New London on Saturday, trying to create dishes that cost no more than $1.25 apiece to make.

That's the amount event organizer Dan Giusti and his team of fellow chefs are limited to when they prepare daily meals for New London's 3,900 school children.

Giusti is best known as the former head chef of one of the world's top-rated restaurants, Noma, in Copenhagen, Denmark. His company, Brigaid, has been making New London's school meals for the past two years and partnered with New York City schools this year to begin serving six schools in the Bronx.

Giusti invited the 10 chefs to this weekend's contest, which will serve both as a fundraiser for New London schools and an idea generator for Brigaid. Each chef with compete against another chef for the best tasting dish as judged by students and food writers, and Giusti is hoping to add some of the recipes to the lunch rotation. A $50 ticket will allow you to enjoy one of meals.

Some of the expected dishes include a vegetable-only, sushi-like roll and a jerk Caribbean fish sandwich.

"The whole point of this is to bring some of the best culinary minds in the country to think about this," Giusti said. "At the end of the day, hopefully we'll come up with more recipes that are usable and that kids like."

Some of the guest chefs include James Beard award winners Stuart Brioza and Nate Appleman, "Top Chef" Season 12 winner Mei Lin and James Wayman, the 2016 Connecticut Restaurant Association Chef of the Year.

Giusti formed Brigaid to offer more wholesome food choices to students and ditch the frozen, processed meals that have dominated school menus - an idea pursued by other chefs and former first lady Michelle Obama.

More than half of New London students qualify for free or reduced-price meals and the federal government reimburses the school system for most of its food costs, Giusti said. That reimbursement is $3.31 per meal. Subtracting labor and maintenance costs leaves $1.25 for the food, he said.

"The budget is the most challenging thing," Giusti said. "There are legitimately things that you cannot get into using. As chefs, we like to use fresh herbs. That's just something we can't do."

New London's lunch menu includes only items made from scratch. Instead of frozen chicken tenders, fish sticks or sloppy Joes, Giusti and his team offer up curry chicken with ginger brown rice, chicken gumbo, beef enchiladas and homemade cheese pizza. That's in addition to the fruits, salads and sandwiches that are available every day.

The city's program has been hit or miss with students sometimes. While they have liked the new barbecue chicken thighs, they just weren't that interested in butternut squash soup or a sandwich containing roasted turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing-flavored mayonnaise.

"A lot of this stuff is in the delivery of how it's presented, how it's communicated," Giusti said. "You have to figure out ways to present it so that they'll at least give it a shot."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.