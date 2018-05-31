Court Sends Accused Monument Destroyer To Mental Hospital - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Court Sends Accused Monument Destroyer To Mental Hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Reed was also accused of destroying a similar monument in Oklahoma City, but Oklahoma prosecutors didn't charge him after concerns were raised about his mental health. Reed was also accused of destroying a similar monument in Oklahoma City, but Oklahoma prosecutors didn't charge him after concerns were raised about his mental health.
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas -

The man accused of destroying a Ten Commandments monument outside the Arkansas state Capitol has been acquitted of a felony charge by a judge who cited evidence of a mental disease or defect.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza said Thursday that Michael Tate Reed must report to the state hospital in Little Rock for additional evaluations that could lead to his release.

A state hospital evaluation presented in court Thursday says Reed lacked the capacity to follow the law when he knocked over the 6,000-pound (2,700-kilogram) monument in June 2017. A replacement monument now stands in its place, protected by four concrete posts.

Reed was also accused of destroying a similar monument in Oklahoma City, but Oklahoma prosecutors didn't charge him after concerns were raised about his mental health.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.