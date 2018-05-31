Convicted Murderer Named Suspect In Moore Kidnapping, Chase

A man convicted of murder has been named as the suspect in Thursday morning's kidnapping and chase in Cleveland County.

Jonathan Lee Williams, 39, is accused of leading police on a chase after kidnapping a woman who filed a victim protective order against him.

Williams was convicted of murder in 1996 in Oklahoma County. He was granted parole in 2012.

The kidnapping reportedly took place about 8 a.m. Thursday in Moore. Police began chasing the suspect's vehicle which crashed near Tecumseh and Flood Avenue in Norman.

Norman police arrested Williams at the scene.

