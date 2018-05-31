Convicted Murderer Named Suspect In Moore Kidnapping, Chase - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Convicted Murderer Named Suspect In Moore Kidnapping, Chase

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A man convicted of murder has been named as the suspect in Thursday morning's kidnapping and chase in Cleveland County.

Jonathan Lee Williams, 39, is accused of leading police on a chase after kidnapping a woman who filed a victim protective order against him.

Williams was convicted of murder in 1996 in Oklahoma County. He was granted parole in 2012.

The kidnapping reportedly took place about 8 a.m. Thursday in Moore. Police began chasing the suspect's vehicle which crashed near Tecumseh and Flood Avenue in Norman.

Norman police arrested Williams at the scene.

News 9's Jennifer Pierce will have more about during the 5 p.m. newscast.

