Police video of beach arrest shows woman spit, berate cops

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

A man who destroyed a Ten Commandments monument outside of Oklahoma's state Capitol was acquitted Thursday of destroying another one three years later outside of Arkansas'.

(AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, a Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off after a man crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately f...

The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

Police have released body cam video of the arrest of a Philadelphia woman on a New Jersey beach that appears to show the woman spit at an officer. An earlier, citizen-shot video showed an officer punching the woman's head.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

Dueling videos show the arrest of a Philadelphia woman suspected of underage drinking on a New Jersey beach, with one shot by a beachgoer showing a police officer punching her in the head, and police body-cam footage appearing to show her spitting at an officer afterward.

The videos are being examined as part of an investigation into Sunday's arrest of 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia. Her videotaped arrest on the Wildwood, New Jersey, beach has gone viral.

Wildwood Police released the body-cam footage on Wednesday, which shows an officer questioning Weinman about the presence of alcoholic beverages on the beach. She refuses repeated requests to give her name and walks away from an officer.

Body-cam footage shows her yelling, "Don't talk to me," then her hands appear to move toward the lens of the officer's body camera. At that point, the video becomes jumbled and Weinman is on the sand.

A video shot by a nearby beachgoer shows a police officer punching her twice in the head as she lies prone on the sand, her legs flailing.

"You're not allowed to beat me like that!" she yells. "I'm a woman! You're not allowed to hit me and choke me like that!"

A police officer cuffs her hands behind her back as she lies face-down in the sand. She then rolls over onto her back and appears to spit at one of the officers. Weinman later told The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News she was spitting out sand that got into her mouth when she was face-down on the beach, and was not spitting at an officer.

At one point in the video, her foot can be seen flailing in a corner of the video, and a police officer yells, "Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!"

As Weinman is led away in handcuffs, she verbally berates the officers, calling them "dirtball" and "piece of trash."

She faces charges including aggravated assault on a police officer. Two of the officers involved have been reassigned to administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

After Weinman is put into a police vehicle, an officer recounts the arrest to other officers at the scene, including her refusal to identify herself.

"She tried walking away from me," the officer says. "I tried grabbing her. She started kicking at us so I slammed her on the ground. She kicked him, and then I hit her a couple times and I put her in cuffs and locked her up."

In a Facebook post, Wildwood Police said Police Chief Robert Regalbuto "stated that while he finds this video to be alarming, he does not want to rush to any judgment until having the final results of the investigation."

Wildwood Mayor Ernest Troiano told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Weinman was "by far the aggressor here." Her attorney Stephen Dicht, called the mayor's comments "irresponsible," and said police were exaggerating the charges.

"The number of people who think she got what she deserved is appalling," he told the newspaper.

Neither responded to requests for comment on Thursday.

