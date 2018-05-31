Lawsuit: Care home forced disabled man to fight to the death

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

As remnants of Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, Southeast Appalachia weary after floods and mudslides.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

Two people are dead in North Carolina after a home they were in collapsed.

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

A sheriff in South Carolina says "everyone on Facebook" wants the mother of a dead girl hung on a flagpole, but the baby may have died of natural causes.

(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo made available by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, S.C., shows Breanna Lewis under arrest. The mother, who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped on Tuesday, May 29, ...

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A developmentally disabled Missouri man was forced to fight another man for the "amusement" of people who ran the private care home where he lived and was left to die in a bathtub from injuries he suffered in the clash, his mother has alleged in a lawsuit.

Carolyn Summers, the mother of Carl DeBrodie, also alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that government agencies responsible for her son didn't provide required care and didn't check on DeBrodie for months. DeBrodie's body was found in April 2017 encased in concrete in a container inside a storage area, months after he went missing.

No one has been arrested or charged in DeBrodie's death.

According to the lawsuit, DeBrodie and another resident of Second Chance Homes in Fulton were taken in October or November of 2016 to the home of two Second Chance employees, where they were forced to do manual labor, sleep on the basement floor and fight each other. DeBrodie suffered serious injuries in the fight, including at least six broken ribs.

That night, DeBrodie was found screaming and convulsing on the basement floor. He was bleeding from his nose and mouth when he was placed in a bathtub with the shower running, but no emergency medical help was called before DeBrodie died, according to the lawsuit. The body was likely left in the bathtub for two or three days before it was hidden in the storage area, the lawsuit alleges.

DeBrodie was not reported missing until April 17, 2017, and his body was found April 24. The body was so badly decomposed that investigators determined he had been dead for months.

Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wilson said he's not yet ready to comment on a criminal investigation in the case.

"I continue to work with the federal prosecutors on that front and have agreed not to act unilaterally and potentially jeopardize their work" Wilson in a statement published Wednesday by KMIZ-TV .

Wilson was not available to expand on that statement Thursday or comment to the Associated Press on when or if charges might be filed.

Summer's attorney, Rudy Viet, told The Fulton Sun that the Missouri Attorney General and Callaway County prosecutors provided the new details in the case and that he's "very confident" the information is accurate.

The lawsuit names 18 defendants, including Second Chance Homes - a private facility that received state and county funds - the Missouri Department of Mental Health, the Callaway County Public Administrator's Office, Callaway County Special Services and several individuals working for those agencies. Callaway County is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east of Kansas City, Missouri.

Employees of the agencies were legally required to meet with DeBrodie every month and fill out reports to indicate that he was healthy and being properly cared for. The lawsuit contends those face-to-face meetings weren't held for several months and that the employees filed fraudulent reports saying they had seen DeBrodie, even though they had been told he wasn't feeling well and were aware of reports that the home's operators verbally and physically abused him.

The lawsuit also says caseworkers and employees of Second Chance Homes prevented Summers and others from visiting DeBrodie in the months preceding his death.

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Mental Health hasn't responded to a message Thursday seeking comment on the lawsuit.

No hearing date has been set. The family is seeking a jury trial.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.