Sheriff: Baby in diaper box may have died of natural causes

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

As remnants of Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, Southeast Appalachia weary after floods and mudslides.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

Two people are dead in North Carolina after a home they were in collapsed.

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

A sheriff in South Carolina says "everyone on Facebook" wants the mother of a dead girl hung on a flagpole, but the baby may have died of natural causes.

(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo made available by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, S.C., shows Breanna Lewis under arrest. The mother, who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped on Tuesday, May 29, ...

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - An 11-month old baby found dead inside a plastic bag in a diaper box, in a field full of briars in South Carolina, may have died of natural causes, an emotional sheriff said Thursday as he tried to balance his feelings for the baby with his oath to justice.

The child's mother initially said a stranger knocked her unconscious and stole the child from her arms as she checked the mail. But by the time an Amber Alert for the baby buzzed on cellphones across the state Tuesday, detectives were showing Breanna Lewis a picture of the diaper box, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said.

"She denied knowing where the baby was until we took a picture of that diaper box and showed it to her, and then she began to tell some of the story," Brooks said at a news conference Thursday.

Lewis, 19, is currently charged with filing a false police report and improper disposal of human remains. The sheriff is awaiting a coroner's autopsy before deciding if other charges should be filed. Jail officials did not know if she had a lawyer.

The sheriff speculated that it is possible Harlee Lewis suffocated while sleeping in a crib full of blankets and toys, or died of some other natural cause. He said her mother, who appears to have mental problems and told deputies she blacks out when under stress, may have panicked.

"I can't promise you we'll charge her with murder," the sheriff said. "Everyone on Facebook wants us to hang her from a flagpole, but that can't happen."

The baby was last seen alive Tuesday morning when Lewis' girlfriend went to work, Brooks said, and Lewis called 911 about seven hours later.

Brooks seemed on the verge of tears several times in his news conference. He talked about how his deputies walked in ever-increasing circles in the stifling afternoon heat around a field full of dead trees, thick weeds and briars so thick and sharp "it would take your clothes off walking through it."

Finally, some 1,000 yards (914 meters) from the baby's Chesterfield home, they saw the bright box, not faded from the sun or rain. The baby was inside it, stuffed in a garbage bag.

"How do you put a dead child in a garbage bag and just throw it away?" Brooks said.

Deputies initially believed Breanna Lewis' story. She was hysterical, and had a puffy face and a black eye like she was attacked. She has been in a custody dispute with the family of the child's father, who killed himself in front of them last October, the sheriff said.

But the more Lewis told her story, the less sense it made. "Every time she told it, it began to unravel. It became different," the sheriff said. It turned out that her face had been injured in a single-car crash, days before.

Bond on all the charges was set at $71,000. Brooks said he will work with prosecutors to quickly get a mental exam if it looks like Lewis is going to get out of jail, "but unless I'm missing my guess, I don't think they can come up with $71 quickly."

The sheriff is getting counseling for the deputies who found the baby and any other officers who need it. After more than 40 years in law enforcement, he says he knows too well how a dead child's face never leaves an officer's mind.

"When you are as old as I am and you've see a hundred, it makes sleeping a challenge," Brooks said.

The sheriff also encouraged his county of 46,000 to come together to give Harlee the peace in death she didn't enjoy in her short life.

"Let's give this child a decent funeral," Brooks said. "I'm not sure how decent her life was."

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter . See his work at apnews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.