Southwest Airlines Adds Nonstop Flight From OKC To DC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Southwest Airlines Adds Nonstop Flight From OKC To DC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tickets are on sale now for nonstop flights from Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Southwest Airlines is offering the nonstop service which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 4.

This will be Will Rogers World Airport's 30th nonstop destination. 

The new service is tentatively scheduled: Oklahoma City to DCA departs at 7:30 a.m. and arrives at 11:10 a.m. and DCA to Oklahoma City departs at 6 p.m. and arrives at 8:45 p.m. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.