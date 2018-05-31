Southwest Airlines Adds Nonstop Flight From OKC To DC

Tickets are on sale now for nonstop flights from Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Southwest Airlines is offering the nonstop service which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 4.

Tickets are already on sale at https://t.co/fvQjiu6bHo for the service, which is scheduled for a morning departure to DCA and an evening return to OKC. pic.twitter.com/5q1o8nkEM5 — Will Rogers Airport (@fly_okc) May 31, 2018

This will be Will Rogers World Airport's 30th nonstop destination.

The new service is tentatively scheduled: Oklahoma City to DCA departs at 7:30 a.m. and arrives at 11:10 a.m. and DCA to Oklahoma City departs at 6 p.m. and arrives at 8:45 p.m.