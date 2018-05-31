Huge Alligator Gar Reeled In At Lake Texoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Huge Alligator Gar Reeled In At Lake Texoma

Oklahoma Game Wardens said they were patrolling Lake Texoma when they came across "an impressive catch."

Tim Butler along with his friend Canton Stafford reeled in an alligator gar 6 feet 2 inches in length with a girth of 30 1/2 inches.

Game wardens T. Hale , B. Walker and T. Runyan said they ran into the impressive catch near the town of Mcbride, according to their Facebook post.

Butler said the huge fish stripped all his line from his reel twice before he landed the monster. He said it would have been impossible without the help of his buddy Stafford. Butler commented on the post saying the fished weighed 91 lbs. 

