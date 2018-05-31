Florida officials make few changes for upcoming storm season

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

As remnants of Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, Southeast Appalachia weary after floods and mudslides.

As remnants of Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, Southeast Appalachia weary after floods and mudslides.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

Two people are dead in North Carolina after a home they were in collapsed.

Two people are dead in North Carolina after a home they were in collapsed.

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die.".

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going...

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus _ and her daughter wants to know how she died.

An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus _ and her daughter wants to know how she died.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

(David Santiago /Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE- In this photo taken Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, patients are evacuated from Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after losing power in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in North Miami Beach, Fla...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- This Sept. 9, 2017 file photos, shows a long line of cars heading north from Florida on I-75, near Brooksville, Fla., in advance of Hurricane Irma. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a dizzying array of ...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

By JOE REEDY

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida's governor and Legislature promised a dizzying array of fixes following the devastation of last year's hurricanes. But heading into a new storm season, the state has enacted only a few changes - the largest aimed at protecting seniors in nursing homes.

Friday's official start of hurricane season also arrives as the state continues to feel the effects of two storms last year. Hurricane Irma ripped across the state last September and was blamed for 84 deaths in Florida, as well as over $8.6 billion in property damage. Hurricane Maria, which decimated Puerto Rico last October, led to mass relocations to the Sunshine State.

After having no significant storms from 2006 to 2015, three storms have made landfall in the state the past two years.

"As hard as it was last year, people worked together well," Gov. Rick Scott said recently at the Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach. "I think almost everyone is pleased with debris removal, but it is the rebuilding that takes time."

The Florida House of Representative's Select Committee on Hurricane Response and Preparedness issued 78 recommendations over the past year, with 27 being acted upon, mostly as appropriations in the state budget. The recommendations ranged from ensuring generators and three days of fuel in nursing homes and assisted living facilities to creating a disaster preparedness sales tax holiday.

Priorities for most people remain ensuring access to fuel and transportation, following a massive and chaotic evacuation during Irma that left residents scrambling for fuel and clogging Florida's highways. Scott directed the state's Department of Transportation to better identify larger gas stations along evacuation routes and improve delivery of fuel to those areas.

Legislators recommended having the state consider using one-way traffic flows on major highways, but Scott, citing state transportation officials, instead backed the use of highway shoulders to relieve congestion. Authorities allowed drivers to use shoulders several times during Irma.

Craig Fugate, who was the state's top emergency official under Gov. Jeb Bush and later headed FEMA under President Barack Obama, said one way to ease congestion during evacuations is pointing people to shelters closer to their homes.

"If you look at last year we had a lot of people driving long distances. We have so many new residents that we forgot past lessons," he said. "How do you keep them engaged and prepared and pass on the lessons that we learned the hard way between the quiet and active periods?"

One way could be through improvements in forecasting from the National Hurricane Center. Director Ken Graham said new public advisories are "absolutely huge" for the work emergency managers do ahead of any storm. Those include the expected time for tropical storm-force winds to arrive onshore and maps that show possible storm surge.

"It's about understanding the risk, it's understanding if you're in an evacuation zone, and understanding you may not have far to go to get away from that risk," Graham said.

The state also has named a new top emergency management official, Wes Maul, following the resignation after seven years of Bryan Koon, who said he would return to the private sector.

Maul served as the department's chief of staff for 17 months but had no other prior emergency management experience. Maul declined to answer questions about his level of experience, but the governor's office has cited Maul's work at the department so far - including responses to storms and mass shootings - as an indicator that Maul is up to the task.

The governor is confident in Maul, Scott spokesman McKinley Lewis said.

Graham said his office's job with any new officials "is going to be to educate. ... We're going to spend time spinning them up on the hurricane season, spinning them up on the science."

Scott, a Republican, is leaving office due to term limits. Florida has not been hit with a hurricane the year of a gubernatorial election since 1964. The state's response during a storm could quickly become a campaign issue for governor and the U.S. Senate as Scott is challenging three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in November.

Fugate said no matter the year - or the stakes - the mission remains the same.

"They have to be ready for stuff you would expect, but also be prepared for what could happen," he said. "We have our planning assumptions, but you also have to adjust to what the public is doing."

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer Kay in West Palm Beach, Florida, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.