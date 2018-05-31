Suspect In Custody After Kidnapping Attempt In Moore

A suspect is in custody after a kidnapping attempt that led to a pursuit in Moore.

According to police, a woman in her 50's was kidnapped by the suspect after 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Police were involved in a pursuit of the suspect before the vehicle crashed near Tecumseh and Flood Avenue in Norman.

Authorities said the victim previously filed a protective order against the suspect.

Norman Police arrested the suspect, but have not released his identity.

