2 dead in North Carolina after home they were in collapses

BOONE, N.C. (AP) - Two people are dead in North Carolina after a home they were in collapsed.

News outlets report that the Boone Police Department confirmed the deaths. Rescuers responded to the scene about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The victims have not been identified.

Outlets report that the collapse is believed to have been caused by severe weather in the area.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for his hard-hit mountain counties, saying the forecast for the rest of the week calls for isolated heavy rain storms that could instantly cause flooding in areas that have had 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in the past 15 days.

Cooper said, "This storm isn't yet over. I'm urging people to keep a close eye on forecasts."

