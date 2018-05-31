Woman found dead 11 days after vanishing from care facility

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

When stepping down Friday, Missouri governor will be conceding political defeat while still defiantly asserting he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - An elderly woman whose family says she had dementia was found dead in a stairwell at a power plant near a San Francisco hospital 11 days after checking herself out of a nearby city-run care facility, officials said Thursday.

Ruby Andersen, 75, lived at the care facility across the street from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and left May 19 to visit her family. Staff members called authorities and reported her missing the next day when Andersen didn't return, San Francisco Sheriff Vicki Hennessy said. Deputies also contacted her family.

The case is similar to an incident five years ago when a missing patient from the hospital was found dead in a stairwell more than two weeks after she disappeared from her room. It prompted authorities to overhaul security and implement thorough searches for missing patients.

Deputies check every "nook and cranny" if a hospital patient is reported missing but there is no protocol for the same situation at the residential care facility of the Behavioral Health Center, which is run by the city's public health department, said Hennessy, whose agency is responsible for security at both facilities.

"We're going to be reviewing everything to see where the holes are because it looks like we need to do better," she said.

Deputies looked for Andersen in the hospital, jails and the morgue on May 20 and contacted her family, Hennessy said. Once they heard from relatives on May 22, the department put out a missing-person flyer for her.

Andersen's daughter, Charlene Roberts, told San Francisco news station KRON-TV on Wednesday that her mother had dementia and two hearing aids.

"I don't know how she died," Roberts said. "Did she have a stroke or fell? I don't know what happened."

Officials said an autopsy would be conducted Thursday but they could not discuss her health condition because of privacy laws.

The 50-resident care facility serves people with mental conditions who are 60 and older and need non-medical support, including ensuring they take their medications and eat properly, said Kelly Hiramoto, director of the Behavioral Health Center.

Andersen was found in a stairwell of a power plant across the street from the main hospital campus and that usually is locked and only accessible to maintenance workers. But the buildings had recently been left open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. because personnel and vendors were regularly entering, said Roland Pickens, director of the Department of Public Health's San Francisco Health Network. He didn't explain why.

"As of yesterday, that security badge access requirement was reactivated," Pickens said Thursday.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Department paid the family of the woman found dead in a hospital stairwell five years ago $3 million to settle a legal claim. An autopsy determined that 57-year-old Lynne Spalding had been dead for several days before her body was found in a stairwell that was supposed to be routinely checked by security.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.