Man killed in crop-dusting airplane crash near Oklahoma City - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man killed in crop-dusting airplane crash near Oklahoma City

Posted: Updated:

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) - A crop-dusting airplane clipped a support wire to a radio transmitting tower and crashed in central Oklahoma, killing the pilot.

Trooper Matt Conway of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the single-engine small plane crashed and burned about 5 p.m. Wednesday about 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. Conway says the aircraft was making a turn while spreading weed killer on a field when it clipped the wire and crashed. With its support wire snapped, the 1,000-foot FM transmitting tower toppled.

No identity has been released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.