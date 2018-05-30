Wild card triumph: Little-known speller wins national bee

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP). In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in Suffolk Superior Court in the jury trial of him in Boston. Harrison, the former dean at a Boston high school who was kno...

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

Alberto's remnants push into Canada as Southeast Appalachia copes with heavy rains, deadly flash flooding left in its wake.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). A truck passes an area on I-40 where traffic lanes were blocked in Old Fort, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused a mudslideTuesday evening.

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Shiva Yeshlur, 13, from Rock Springs, Wyo., jumps into the air after correctly spelling "diastrophism" during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Brody Dicks, 13, from Park City, Utah, spells "caudation" correctly during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Pronouncer Brian Sietsema, right, speaks during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

By BEN NUCKOLS

Associated Press

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - Karthik Nemmani didn't win his regional spelling bee. He didn't even win his county spelling bee. But he was still good enough to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Throwing everything he had into his one shot at glory, 14-year-old Karthik outlasted better-known spellers on Thursday night and became the champion after a dramatically abrupt end to the competition, when 12-year-old Naysa Modi misspelled the word "Bewusstseinslage" in the first championship round.

Karthik had to spell two words correctly to seal the title, which he did with ease, and the lanky, soft-spoken Texan stepped back and smiled as he was showered with confetti. His winning word was "koinonia," which means Christian fellowship or communion.

Karthik is from McKinney, Texas, and Naysa lives in Frisco, Texas - both suburbs of Dallas - and Naysa topped Karthik at their county bee.

"She's a really, really good speller. She deserved the trophy as much as I did," Karthik said. "I got lucky."

He said there were eight or nine words during the prime-time finals he didn't know - a rare admission for a national champion.

In the past, losing at the county level would have made Karthik ineligible for nationals, but he got in through a wild-card program that was instituted this year. The wild cards pushed the total number of spellers in the bee to 515 - there had never been more than 300 in the past - and forced Scripps to add a third day of competition. Four of the 16 prime-time finalists were wild cards.

All three top finishers were from the Dallas area. The third-place finisher, 11-year-old Abhijay Kodali, came in second to Naysa at their regional bee, one of just a few that sends multiple spellers to nationals. Dallas has long been one of the most competitive regions in the country, and the lack of opportunity for spellers as talented as Karthik is what led Scripps to create the wild-card program in the first place.

Abhijay's older sister, Ananya Kodali, was one of those blue-chip Dallas spellers who never made it to nationals - she lost twice at regionals to a speller who ended up finishing fifth on the Scripps stage.

Karthik is the 14th consecutive Indian-American champion, and 19 of the past 23 winners have had Indian heritage. In addition to the trophy, he gets more than $40,000 in cash and prizes.

He showed his aptitude for spelling early, arranging block letters to form the word "horse" at age three, said his father, Krishna Nemmani. But his path to glory was uneven. The family had to move to the Dallas area just so Karthik could attend a school that participated in the Scripps program - and then he ran up against some of the nation's best spellers at the county level.

Karthik's cousin, Sri Nemmali, also competed in this year's bee and marveled at Karthik's discipline and study habits.

"He deserves it. He would have beaten me, definitely," Sri said. "That's one speller I know who's better than I am."

Naysa, a crowd favorite and four-time Scripps participant who does taekwondo and performs stand-up comedy, will have to regroup after a bitter defeat and try again next year. She'll be 13 and in eighth grade, which is the final school year that spellers are eligible. She first competed in the bee as a cherubic 9-year-old.

After her defeat, she was swarmed by dozens of current and former spellers who wished her well, smiling throughout.

"She was just as graceful as she could be," bee program manager Corrie Loeffler said.

Naysa's close friend, Jashun Paluru of West Lafayette, Indiana, finished fourth, spelling with flair and spending most of his time in between words chatting animatedly with Naysa.

Karthik, for his part, took no extra satisfaction in vanquishing a familiar foe.

"I wouldn't say it was revenge," he said. "We weren't against each other. We were against the dictionary."

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.