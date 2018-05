All business: Spelling bee finalists cut out distractions

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

When stepping down Friday, Missouri governor will be conceding political defeat while still defiantly asserting he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.

(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Shiva Yeshlur, 13, from Rock Springs, Wyo., jumps into the air after correctly spelling "diastrophism" during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Brody Dicks, 13, from Park City, Utah, spells "caudation" correctly during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Pronouncer Brian Sietsema, right, speaks during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

By BEN NUCKOLS

Associated Press

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - Naysa Modi attended the festive Memorial Day barbecue that kicks off the week for competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but she left on the first bus available to return to the convention center outside Washington where the bee is staged. She blew off that evening's opening ceremonies, too, feeling like she'd seen it all before.

Naysa, who first competed in the bee as a cherubic 9-year-old, is now a poised and accomplished speller in her fourth appearance, with a businesslike approach to match.

"I know what to expect now. I'm not that overwhelmed," said Naysa, whose outgoing personality masks a fierce competitive drive.

"I try not to think about it," she added, "but I know inside I have expectations for how I'm going to do."

The 12-year-old seventh-grader from Frisco, Texas, was one of 16 spellers who advanced to Thursday's prime-time finals after surviving five rounds that stretched over 4½ hours and were never quite difficult enough for the unflappable group onstage.

The morning began with 41 finalists, and the only major surprise among those eliminated was another Texan, Sohum Sukhatankar of Dallas, who won last year's North South Foundation spelling bee - one of the highly competitive minor-league bees that serve as a training ground for the Indian-American kids who've come to dominate the Scripps stage. The past 13 champions and 18 of the past 22 have had Indian heritage.

This year's bee was bigger than ever, with 515 competitors, because Scripps launched a new wild-card program that provides an alternative path to the bee for spellers who didn't win their highly competitive regions. Four of the 16 remaining finalists were wild-card entrants.

The prime-time finals will be larger than ever, too - Scripps tries to narrow the field to a dozen or fewer for the ESPN telecast. The previous record for the nighttime competition was 15, set last year.

Naysa is one of three spellers who finished in last year's top 10 who have a chance to equal or improve upon that feat. The others are 12-year-old Shuthrika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and 13-year-old Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama. All three are seventh-graders, which means they have one more year of eligibility.

That's not the case for this year's only five-time speller, Tara Singh of Louisville, Kentucky, who made the prime-time finals for the first time. The 13-year-old is in eighth grade and this is her last shot.

Five of the 16 finalists are in the bee for the first time, including the youngest remaining speller, 11-year-old Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound, Texas. His older sister, Ananya, never made it to the bee because she kept losing at regionals to a speller who was good enough to make the top 10 - one of the inequities in the qualifying system that the wild-card program was meant to address.

Two 12-year-old spellers made big leaps to reach the final 16, having not gotten past the preliminary rounds in their prior appearances - Simone Kaplan of Miami and Phoebe Smith of Aston, Pennsylvania.

Twelve-year-old Aisha Randhawa of Corona, California, has something in common with Jairam Hathwar, the champion from two years ago - both are avid golfers who find some common ground among the solitary pursuits of golf and spelling.

"You have to have focus and determination and enjoy yourself," Aisha said, "which are the same things you have to have as a speller."

Aisha was one of three finalists who got the highest score on the bee-opening spelling and vocabulary test, and her assessment of the morning finals shows how deep Scripps will need to dig in the dictionary to determine a champion. She said she only heard one word she didn't know.

Naysa never appeared rattled, either. Her focus only wavered during commercial breaks, when she chatted animatedly with fellow spellers on stage and accepted hugs from former spellers and her mom. She got big cheers every time she nailed a word, having formed close friendships over four years of competitive spelling.

"I just know there's people that are going to be with me even if I get that word wrong," Naysa said. "That takes away a lot of stress."

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.