Metro Woman Sews Hundreds Of Patches For WCWS

Carolan Bledsoe works nonstop to sew on patches for the Women's College World Series -- hundreds of them and in a short window of time.

But after decades of doing this, she's got a system.

The NCAA delivers the patches. The teams deliver the jerseys. And Carolan's daughter cuts and sorts, so she doesn't ever have to slow down. She'll finish before the players need them the next day.

So why does she say “yes” to no sleep and sewing for 24 hours straight?

“I love softball,” she told News 9.

The sport has a special place in her heart and so do all of the players.

“It’s just a little, bitty thing, but it means a lot to the girls to be able to keep that and prove that they were there,” she said about the patches.

