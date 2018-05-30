OU Campus Police Identify 1 Suspect In Stolen Paintings Case

There's a break in the case of some stolen paintings from OU. Campus police say they have identified the person who took at least some of the artwork.

The paintings were stolen out of the art school. Fortunately, there are surveillance cameras recording everyone who comes in and out of the building.

Briana Harris walked out of the Norman Police Department Wednesday afternoon, with her once stolen painting back in hand.

“I was really, really just disappointed thinking I was never going to see it again except in pictures,” she said.

The painting, her first major project in art school, was a representation of how she felt when her dad died a few years ago.

“That was my way of saying I love you,” she said tearfully.

She was at her mom's funeral and couldn't pick up the painting that was chosen for a special exhibit. When she finally was able to get the artwork, it was gone.

OU police say they have three cases of stolen artwork from the same time period, around May 14.

After searching through surveillance video, investigators posted pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page. Police say someone saw the post and brought back two of the paintings, including Briana's painting.

“So many emotions, so many emotions,” she said. “I’m just excited to have it back. It means so much. I just want to hug it.”

And Briana said since the thief returned her beloved painting, she won't press charges.

“Maybe I did the right thing for somebody else. I hope so. I think it’s what my parents would have wanted me to do. The important thing is it’s back where it’s supposed to be.”

OU police believes the other painting may have been taken from someone else.