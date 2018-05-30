2 injured when crane collapses in Florida neighborhood

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

Authorities say at least two people injured when a crane collapses in a Florida neighborhood.

(Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A crane boom crashed into several homes, causing injuries in Lauderhill, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon, May 30, 2018, a fire official said. Authorities say at least two people were injured when the crane...

Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.

St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt.".

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Even in surrender, Missouri governor goes out fighting

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

Poll: More young people say politicians care what they think

(Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A man believed to be an occupant in a home where a crane collapsed on homes in Lauderhill, Fla., is transported to the hospital by Broward County Fire Rescue Wednesday, May 30, 2018. A crane boom crashe...

By DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press

A crane toppled on two houses in a Florida neighborhood, smashing through the roof of one of the homes and injuring at least two people Wednesday, authorities said.

The crane was being used to put up Florida Power & Light electric poles when it fell on the houses, Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Levy said at a news conference at the scene.

"There's significant roof and structural damage to the one house and some roof damage to the second house," Levy said.

Power also was knocked out in the surrounding area.

No fatalities or serious injuries were reported. The crane's operator was treated for minor injuries at the scene, Levy said, while a man who had been inside the home with the collapsed roof was taken to a nearby hospital. The resident had been alert and walking around before his trip to the hospital.

"He's lucky to be alive," Levy said.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue dog searched area homes for other victims, but none were found, Levy added.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse, Levy said. It remained under investigation.

FPL spokesman Richard Beltran confirmed the crane was being operated by a contractor when it tipped over, but he couldn't provide additional information.

Lauderhill is located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in South Florida. The Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department tweeted photos showing its emergency crews on the scene amid views of the crane toppled atop a house and a fence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.