After 16 years, backup spelling bee pronouncer gets his shot

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Dozens of women say a former gynecologist made creepy comments, improperly took photos and did other cringe-worthy acts during exams, but experts say he would likely only go to prison if evidence shows his actions went beyond dubious doctoring.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). People enter the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Four former USC students have sued the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who they accuse of sexual b...

A man who spent 15 years in prison for the 2001 killing of a teenager has been freed after a judge agreed with prosecutors that he didn't commit the crime.

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

With the Scripps National Spelling Bee extended to three days this year, longtime pronouncer Jacques Bailly finally needed some help.

Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were in the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from right, his mother Mia Farrow, far right, Anabella Sciorra, far left, and Rosanna Arquette, second from left, two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual mi...

Authorities say at least two people injured when a crane collapses in a Florida neighborhood.

Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.

A New Jersey teacher has been convicted of simple assault of a student who hit his head on a cafeteria floor after authorities say she kicked a chair he was leaning back in.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Jordi De Jong, 13, from Malvern, Pa., spells "transude" incorrectly during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Adom Appiah, 14, from Spartanburg, S.C., spells "frustraneous" incorrectly during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Lyla Heising, 13, from Wauseon, Ohio, walks offstage after incorrectly spelling "finial' during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Saisurya Lakkimsetti, 9, from Tulsa, Okla., spells "bonspiel" correctly during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Pronouncer Brian Sietsema, right, speaks during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

By BEN NUCKOLS

Associated Press

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - For 15 years, the Rev. Brian Sietsema sat quietly next to Scripps National Spelling Bee pronouncer Jacques Bailly, just in case the indefatigable Bailly was somehow unable to fulfill his duties.

Bailly never missed a word.

But this year, the bee nearly doubled in size thanks to a new wild-card program, and Bailly knew he could wreck his voice if he didn't take some breaks over three full days of spelling.

"I could run myself into the ground doing this, because I just love doing it," Bailly said. "I don't really want to take a break, but ... I've got to do some pacing."

That meant Sietsema, the bee's longtime associate pronouncer, handled Bailly's duties Wednesday for two of the five groups of spellers - about 180 kids total.

"It was very exciting," Sietsema said. "It was a thrill."

Sietsema, a Greek Orthodox priest from Lansing, Michigan, cuts a striking figure among bee officials with his dark suit and white collar. Despite his religious vocation, he has a resume that suits the bee. A former linguistics professor, he worked for years as the pronunciation editor for Merriam-Webster.

Like Bailly, a classics professor and a former Scripps bee champion, Sietsema derives tremendous satisfaction from working with young spellers.

"It's wonderful to be part of a program that rewards young people who focus on scholastic and educational endeavors," Sietsema said. "To see their enthusiasm about literacy, about linguistics, just feeds my soul in a way that I can't quite describe."

More than 500 spellers tested their skill in front of Bailly and Sietsema over two days of preliminary rounds with no more than 50 finalists to be announced later Wednesday.

Here are some other stories from spellers at this year's bee:

STRETCHED THIN

Some spellers devote years to studying the dictionary, word roots and language patterns. Then there's Rebekah Zeigler.

The 13-year-old from Polo, Illinois, is certainly an accomplished speller. She's competing for the fourth time, although she's never made the finals.

That may be because she also competes in tumbling, volleyball, soccer, softball, basketball, cheerleading and track and field. Next month she'll be at the U.S. Trampoline and Tumbling Association national championships.

"I don't have a lot of free time," Rebekah said.

Added her mother, Alissa Zeigler: "She's the most expensive child. The gas money alone."

Rebekah got some of the loudest cheers in the preliminary rounds, mostly from a crew of fellow veteran spellers.

Rebekah had never gotten past the second round of onstage spelling, known as Round 3, because a written test constitutes the first round. But she spelled "yarrow" correctly and achieved her goal for the week.

"I just have a really nice sense of accomplishment," she said. "I was really nervous and dreading it all week."

Rebekah could return to the bee for a fifth time next year - if she's able to hold off her younger brother, who came on strong in this year's regional bee.

UNUSUAL REPRIEVE

Reagan Remmers of Missoula, Montana, was heading out to lunch with her mom after she misspelled "balaclava."

Or so she thought.

"My mom got a phone call that told her I was reinstated," Reagan said. "I was like, 'Oh, sweet!'"

Turns out, the spelling Reagan gave - "Balaklava" - is a city in Ukraine. Since the judges didn't warn her that her word had a homonym and because Reagan didn't ask for the definition - a garment covering the head and neck except for parts of the face - her spelling was deemed correct after further review.

"I had no idea what the word meant," Reagan said. "It didn't occur to me to ask for a definition."

Still, her spelling wasn't a complete guess. She asked for the language of origin and was told it was Crimean, which led her to include a "k'' instead of a "c."

This was just the fifth time in 20 years that a speller was reinstated after judges had determined he or she misspelled a word, bee director Paige Kimble said.

DEAD AIR

Considering how far he had to travel to get to the bee, Daniel Doudna can be forgiven for taking his time at the microphone.

Daniel lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, one of three spellers from the state. But the 4,100-mile (6,600-kilometer) trip to Washington is nothing new for the 14-year-old: This is his second time in the bee, and two of his older sisters also competed.

When Daniel starts spelling, he's more deliberate than most, pausing after each letter and letting silence hang in the air. His word on Wednesday was "quietude," and he created some.

It's a technique Daniel has developed over years of competing.

"I made too many mistakes by going fast," he said. "After each letter, I mentally review the word to see what the next letter is."

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

