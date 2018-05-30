Lawsuit says Iowa's voter ID law violates state constitution

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

Authorities say at least two people injured when a crane collapses in a Florida neighborhood.

Authorities say at least two people injured when a crane collapses in a Florida neighborhood.

(Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A crane boom crashed into several homes, causing injuries in Lauderhill, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon, May 30, 2018, a fire official said. Authorities say at least two people were injured when the crane...

(Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A crane boom crashed into several homes, causing injuries in Lauderhill, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon, May 30, 2018, a fire official said. Authorities say at least two people were injured when the crane...

St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt.".

St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt.".

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

Poll: More young people say politicians care what they think

Poll: More young people say politicians care what they think

By BARBARA RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa's new voter identification law violates the state constitution and will make it harder for some people to cast a ballot, plaintiffs alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The suit marks the first legal challenge against the ID requirement and its provisions, which were passed last year in Iowa's new Republican-controlled Legislature. Parts of the law went into effect this year and will play a role in the state's upcoming June 5 primary election. A requirement to show ID in order to cast a regular ballot goes into effect in 2019.

It's unclear how an injunction request to halt some of the law's provisions would impact the upcoming primary. Early voting began weeks ago.

The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa and Taylor Blair, an Iowa State University student, are named as plaintiffs in the suit. Priorities USA Foundation, a national organization involved in other voting-related lawsuits, is paying for the litigation.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, the top elections official and a major proponent of the law, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Pate released a statement defending the law against what he called a "baseless and politically motivated lawsuit," which he alleged was "apparently timed to disrupt the June 5 primary elections." He said the law has adequate safeguards to protect voters' rights.

The lawsuit claims the law will disenfranchise eligible voters because some of its provisions are unclear or impose unjustified restrictions. The lawsuit highlighted new rules for elections officials to verify ID signatures, new requirements for absentee voting and the elimination of straight party voting. It argues the cumulative impact will be longer lines and waiting times at polling locations.

"Each of the challenged provisions burdens the right to vote directly and by complicating and slowing down elections administration in Iowa," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Polk County District Court, according to Priorities USA Foundation, which provided a copy of the complaint to The Associated Press.

A spokesman for the Iowa Attorney General's Office, which will defend the state in the lawsuit, deferred comment to Pate's office.

When the law is fully in effect, Iowa voters will be required to show an acceptable form of identification - an Iowa driver's license, an Iowa non-driver's ID, a new non-photo voter card, a U.S. passport, military identification or veterans ID - to cast a ballot.

The law requires elections officials this year to ask voters for identification. It's a soft roll-out, so someone without ID can sign an oath verifying his or her identity and cast a regular ballot.

In 2019, voters must have acceptable identification or they will have to cast a provisional ballot. Those voters will need to return to show ID within a few days for their ballot to count.

Blair, the college student, said in the lawsuit he was initially excluded from receiving a new non-photo voter card because his voter registration was erroneously mixed up with another person's information. Blair said he later received a non-photo voter card, but he forgot to bring it to vote during an April election. While Blair was able to still vote by signing a document verifying his identity, he said the experiences burdened his right to vote.

Some voting advocacy groups have expressed concern about the law's impact on minority groups, college students, the elderly and disabled individuals. Pate has strongly argued no eligible voter will be denied the right to vote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.