Manhunt After Deputy Shot, Killed In Dickson County, Tennessee

A manhunt is underway in central Tennessee after a deputy was shot and killed Wednesday morning, reports CBS affiliate WTVF.

We're issuing a Tennessee Blue Alert for Steven Wiggins, the person-of-interest in the shooting death of a Dickson County sheriff's deputy. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.



Spot him? Call 911! pic.twitter.com/Aj8oxy06hd — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018

The incident happened in Dickson County, west of Nashville. Officials are searching for an armed suspect in the area of Bear Creek Valley Road and Tidwell Switch Road, the station reports. He is believed to be on foot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the person of interest being sought as Steven Wiggins, 31. A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told news outlets Wiggins was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday after a vehicle was reported stolen.

The bureau believes Wiggins fatally shot the unidentified sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Wednesday that it has placed Wiggins on its Top 10 Most Wanted list and is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

The agency also has sent an alert about the suspect to cellphones in the area.

On Tuesday, Wiggins was charged with aggravated assault and vehicle theft in Kingston Springs, the station reports. According to a police report, officers were called to a home after a woman was assaulted.

Wiggins allegedly slapped the victim and pulled out her hair before saying he would kill her if she called police. He then fled in her car, the report said.

The victim said he'd been "doing meth all night" and smoking marijuana, the station reports.

The TBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and urged anyone who sees him to call 911.

This is a developing story.

