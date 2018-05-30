Harvey Weinstein accusers attend Pulitzer awards ceremony

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

US delegation holds talks with North Korean officials in DMZ

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Dozens of women say a former gynecologist made creepy comments, improperly took photos and did other cringe-worthy acts during exams, but experts say he would likely only go to prison if evidence shows his actions went beyond dubious doctoring.

A pathway flanked by six stones meant to symbolize strength and determination will be added to the Sept. 11 memorial site in lower Manhattan to honor the rescue and recovery workers who toiled for months at ground zero.

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.

Only 1 in 10 will advance at National Spelling Bee

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has dozens of recommendations to make schools safer following the deadly shooting at a Texas high school.

In New York, a novel domestic violence shelter is being custom-built to include pets.

Authorities have charged the son of an Austin-area jeweler and the teen's girlfriend with hiring someone to kill his father, who was gunned down in March during a home break-in.

Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were in the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.

Soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection, still raising possible flood threat.

NEW YORK (AP) - Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers have watched from the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine received the gold medal for public service Wednesday for reporting on decades of sexual abuse allegations against the Hollywood mogul.

The stories by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of The Times and Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker sparked the #MeToo movement.

Joining the luncheon at Columbia University in support of the journalistic work were Rosanna Arquette and Annabella Sciorra. The actresses are among those who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, allegations he denies.

Farrow was also joined by his mother, actress Mia Farrow.

Rapper-songwriter Kendrick Lamar was there to pick up his Pulitzer Prize for music.

