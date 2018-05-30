APNewsBreak: Michael Jackson estate sues ABC over TV special

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

The estate of Michael Jackson is suing Disney, saying an ABC television special on the singer's last days infringed on its intellectual property.

Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were in the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.

Officials from across the nation are checking out a prison program that can serve as a model for treating young adult offenders.

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

Poll: More young people say politicians care what they think

Soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection, still raising possible flood threat.

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The estate of Michael Jackson sued ABC and parent company Disney on Wednesday, saying a two-hour documentary on the singer's last days improperly used the King of Pop's songs, music videos and movies.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles and obtained by The Associated Press alleges that last week's special, "The Last Days of Michael Jackson," illegally uses significant excerpts of his most valuable songs, including "Billie Jean" and "Bad," and music videos, including "Thriller" and "Black or White."

It also says ABC used clips from the estate's 2016 Spike Lee-directed documentary, "Michael Jackson's Journey from Motown to Off the Wall," and from the 2009 feature film "Michael Jackson's This is It."

The lawsuit alleges at least 30 violations and seeks unspecified damages and an injunction against further use of the estate's intellectual property.

It frequently cites Disney's aggressive defense of its own copyrights and its normally narrow view of "fair use," the doctrine in copyright law that says short excerpts can be used for news, criticism and research.

"Like Disney, the lifeblood of the estate's business is its intellectual property," the lawsuit says. "Yet for some reason, Disney decided it could just use the estate's most valuable intellectual property for free."

Representatives from ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But when the Jackson camp first raised objections last week, the network defended the special as a legal work of journalism on a newsworthy subject that "does not infringe on his estate's rights."

The network said that as a courtesy it stopped using an image of Jackson to promote the show that the estate had objected to.

As a work of news, the special would be entitled to fair use of excerpts of Jackson's work, but the lawsuit dismisses the idea that the documentary had any news value, calling it "a mediocre look back at Michael Jackson's life and entertainment career."

The lawsuit says warning letters sent to Disney attorneys before the airing went unanswered.

The special focused on Jackson's apparent decline in the run-up to his death on June 25, 2009. The 50-year-old left behind heirs that include his mother and three children.

Jackson died of acute intoxication of propofol, a prescription anesthetic he had been taking as a sleep aid during preparations for a series of comeback concerts.

Former cardiologist Conrad Murray was convicted in 2011 of involuntary manslaughter for giving Jackson a fatal dose of the drug. He served two years in jail, and his conviction was upheld in 2014.

Follow Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton .

