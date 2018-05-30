Nonstop Service From OKC To Philadelphia Added To WRWA

A manhunt is underway in central Tennessee after a deputy was shot and killed Wednesday morning, reports CBS affiliate WTVF.More >>
A manhunt is underway in central Tennessee after a deputy was shot and killed Wednesday morning, reports CBS affiliate WTVF.More >>
A Delta Airlines flight diverted to Tulsa after a disturbance just before noon on Wednesday.More >>
A Delta Airlines flight diverted to Tulsa after a disturbance just before noon on Wednesday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.