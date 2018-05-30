Prison unit for young inmates seen as national model

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

The estate of Michael Jackson is suing Disney, saying an ABC television special on the singer's last days infringed on its intellectual property.

Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were in the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from right, his mother Mia Farrow, far right, Anabella Sciorra, far left, and Rosanna Arquette, second from left, two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual mi...

Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...

Officials from across the nation are checking out a prison program that can serve as a model for treating young adult offenders.

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

Poll: More young people say politicians care what they think

Soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection, still raising possible flood threat.

(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Dania Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard Michael Vasta paddles out, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as his colleague Peter Fournier watches from a beach tower in Dania Beach, Fla.

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Associated Press

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) - Demetriuse Geyer, who met his father while both were inmates inside a Connecticut prison, says he's now getting the skills to give himself a better future, one outside the barbed wire.

The 22-year-old from Bridgeport is part of a prison program called TRUE (Truthfulness, Respect, Understanding and Elevating) which is designed specifically to address the needs of 18- to 25-year-old offenders.

It focuses on developing inmates as people through educational programs, family engagement and the mentorship of older inmates, some of whom are serving life sentences.

"I'm learning how to control my anger," said Geyer, who is serving a five-year sentence for robbery "I'm also learning how to write a resume, fill out a job application, handle my money - things I never learned in high school."

Connecticut officials said they believe the program can become a national model. On Wednesday, as part of a "Reimagining Justice" conference, they took criminal justice officials from across the country through the unit, which houses about 70 inmates inside the Cheshire Correctional Institution.

It is based on a German prison, which Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Correction Commissioner Scott Semple toured in 2015.

Younger criminals often act on impulse and are better served by a nurturing, supportive environment, rather than one that is strictly punitive, Semple said.

"Scientists have learned that it takes a human brain about 25 years to fully develop," he said. "To some degree, we consider the teen brain still on training wheels."

Inmates apply for the program and are chosen by a committee. But Semple also said those in the unit have varying disciplinary records in an effort to get a realistic idea of whether the program works.

"We're not bringing cupcakes into this unit," he said. "We're trying to bring in folks who will challenge us."

Semple said he was wary of allowing the unit to include the older mentors, worried that those inmates might take advantage of the younger prisoners. Instead they have become invaluable, he said, treating the inmates as younger versions of themselves and showing them how to avoid confrontations in prison and other pitfalls.

Family visits are encouraged and inmates are able to have physical contact, which includes holding their children or reading to them.

There are team-building exercises, often including the guards, turning what is an adversarial relationship into a supportive one, officials said.

"Yesterday I was talking to a correction officer outside and everyone was playing basketball everyone was hanging out and he looked at me and said, I feel more like a camp counselor than a CO," said 24-year-old inmate Festim Shyuqeriu, who is serving time for robbery. "I said, 'That's a good thing'."

Semple said he had hoped to open an entire prison for young adult offenders, but settled for the unit amid state budget cuts. It has been open for about a year and so far only about a dozen inmates have completed their sentences, he said.

A similar unit will open this summer at the York Correctional Institution, the state's women's prison and further expansions are planned.

Semple said the state won't have recidivism statistics for the unit for several years, but notes that disciplinary issues inside the TRUE unit are virtually nonexistent. Younger inmates account for about 25 percent of disciplinary incidents outside the unit, he said.

Several other prison systems, including those in South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Massachusetts are starting programs based on the Connecticut model, Semple said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.