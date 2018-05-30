Delta Flight Diverted To Tulsa After 'Disturbance'

Photo of police and security waiting for the jet at the gate.

Photo of the plane arriving at the gate.

A Delta Airlines flight diverted to Tulsa after a disturbance just before noon on Wednesday.

Police and security officers met the plane when it arrived at the gate and a witness said a man was taken into custody.

According to FlightAware.com, it was Delta flight 1156, a Boeing 737 en route from Portland to Atlanta. It landed in Tulsa at about 11:30 a.m.